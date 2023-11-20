OIC Holds the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in Baku to Strengthen Commitment to Human Capital Development and Empowerment in Member Countries

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) from 21st to 23rd November 2023 in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the theme “Innovative Solutions and Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in OIC Member States”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) from 21st to 23rd November 2023 in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the theme “Innovative Solutions and Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in OIC Member States”.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MLSPP) will host the ICLM.

The Conference will bring together labour ministers from across the OIC Member States to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world in the changing world of work, including the impact of new technologies, employment trends, and social protection.

The Conference will provide an opportunity for the OIC labour ministers to review the progress in the implementation of the resolutions of the ICLM and the OIC Labour Market Strategy and deliberate on the activities of the OIC institutions towards addressing unemployment, developing workforce capacity, and enhancing social protection in the Member States.

The ICLM will also witness the inaugural session of the General Assembly of the OIC Labour Centre, which is a newly established specialized OIC institution with its headquarters in Baku, Azerbaijan. In this context, the Conference is expected to deliberate on how to support the nascent OIC institution.

It is worth mentioning that the OIC Ministerial Conference on Labour is instrumental in boosting cooperation among the Member States in the areas of job creation, considering the prevailing high levels of unemployment in many OIC countries, especially among the youth.

The activation of the OIC Labour Centre will also promote mutually beneficial cooperation among OIC Member States in the areas of labour, employment, and social protection.