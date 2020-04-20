OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers Chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministersvia video conferencing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministersvia video conferencing.

The meeting will be chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellences, theForeign Ministers members of the Committee.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral, Dr. Yousef A.Al-Othaimeen said that during the meeting, Their Highnesses and Excellences the Foreign Ministers will review the effects of the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on Member States’ public health, security and their financial stability.

The SecretaryGeneral stated that the extraordinary meeting comes as part of a series of measures taken and campaigns launched by the OIC since the outbreak of COVID-19pandemic. It also reflects the objectivesof the OIC Charter, which calls for fostering cooperation and coordination among Member States in humanitarian emergencies.

The SecretaryGeneral added that the OIC and its institutions are continuing to implement all measures that would mitigate the pandemic’s impactson societies, in coordination with Member States.

He lauded at the same time the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) for their action to help address the negative effects of the pandemic. On the other hand, the General Secretariat held an emergency meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health (SCH) at the level of health ministers on COVID-19 pandemic, with the presence of relevant OIC institutions and international organizations.

For its part, the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) held the Second Medical Fiqh Symposium in which physicians and Shariah experts discussed provisions relating to COVID-19 pandemic. Al-Othaimeenaffirmed that the General Secretariat continues to conduct media and awareness campaigns on dealing with this pandemic through conventional and social media platforms.