UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting Of The Executive Committee At The Level Of Foreign Ministers Chaired By The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:12 PM

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers Chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministersvia video conferencing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministersvia video conferencing.

The meeting will be chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellences, theForeign Ministers members of the Committee.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral, Dr. Yousef A.Al-Othaimeen said that during the meeting, Their Highnesses and Excellences the Foreign Ministers will review the effects of the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on Member States’ public health, security and their financial stability.

The SecretaryGeneral stated that the extraordinary meeting comes as part of a series of measures taken and campaigns launched by the OIC since the outbreak of COVID-19pandemic. It also reflects the objectivesof the OIC Charter, which calls for fostering cooperation and coordination among Member States in humanitarian emergencies.

The SecretaryGeneral added that the OIC and its institutions are continuing to implement all measures that would mitigate the pandemic’s impactson societies, in coordination with Member States.

He lauded at the same time the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) for their action to help address the negative effects of the pandemic. On the other hand, the General Secretariat held an emergency meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health (SCH) at the level of health ministers on COVID-19 pandemic, with the presence of relevant OIC institutions and international organizations.

For its part, the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) held the Second Medical Fiqh Symposium in which physicians and Shariah experts discussed provisions relating to COVID-19 pandemic. Al-Othaimeenaffirmed that the General Secretariat continues to conduct media and awareness campaigns on dealing with this pandemic through conventional and social media platforms.

Related Topics

Social Media Bank Same Saudi Arabia Media All Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

10 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

13 minutes ago

At least 13 killed in Canada rampage, suspect dead ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on local virus ..

5 minutes ago

Europe plans slow reopening, New York passes peak ..

6 minutes ago

ECI inks strategic partnership with National Bank ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.