OIC Hopes For Tunisia To Overcome Current Stage In Line With People’s Aspirations

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:02 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with great interest the recent political developments in the Republic of Tunisia.

Being keen on the stability, security and supreme interests of Tunisia, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed hopes that the country will peacefully overcome this delicate stage in its history, as would fulfill the Tunisian people’s aspirations for peace, security, development, progress and prosperity.

Of keen interest to the OIC are the security and stability of the Republic of Tunisia, Dr Al-Othaimeen stressed, affirming the Organization’s support for efforts to help achieve this objective.

