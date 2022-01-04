OIC Hosts 35th Session of the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC)

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host to the 35th session of the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC) on 5 January 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host to the 35th session of the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC) on 5 January 2022.

The meeting, to be held under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the OIC headquarters, will deliberate on the latest updates on the humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the ICIC to natural disaster-affected populations and IDPs across the OIC Member States, and the need to sustain cooperation and coordination on humanitarian action and follow-up on the ICIC program for irregular migrants.

In addition, the meeting will discuss reports on the Islamic Forum of International Humanitarian Law, and the consultative meetings between the ICIC and the national Red Crescent and Red Cross societies of the OIC Member States.

For the record, the Libya (Benghazi) based ICIC is a specialized OIC organ with the mandate to build strong ties with national governmental and non-governmental humanitarian institutions of the OIC Member States, sustain humanitarian assistance to populations affected by natural and other disasters, and deliver humanitarian assistance programs funded by Islamic agencies and institutions.