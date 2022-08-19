OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its full solidarity with the People’s Democratic of Algeria at these difficult times following fire incidents in the country

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -19th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its full solidarity with the People’s Democratic of Algeria at these difficult times following fire incidents in the country.

OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the leadership and people of Algeria, including families of victims of the bush fires witnessed in several parts of the country.

The General Secretariat renewed its support for Algeria while expressing its confidence in the ability of the country’s leadership to surmount the impact of this crisis.