UrduPoint.com

OIC In Solidarity With Algeria Over Fire Hazards

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its full solidarity with the People’s Democratic of Algeria at these difficult times following fire incidents in the country

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -19th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its full solidarity with the People’s Democratic of Algeria at these difficult times following fire incidents in the country.

OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the leadership and people of Algeria, including families of victims of the bush fires witnessed in several parts of the country.

The General Secretariat renewed its support for Algeria while expressing its confidence in the ability of the country’s leadership to surmount the impact of this crisis.

Related Topics

Fire Algeria OIC

Recent Stories

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

5 minutes ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

12 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

15 minutes ago
 COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional securi ..

COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional security

19 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C — The Perfect Amalgamation of Style an ..

Vivo Y15C — The Perfect Amalgamation of Style and Comfort

20 minutes ago
 realme Will Create 15 "1 Million Shipment" Markets ..

Realme Will Create 15 "1 Million Shipment" Markets Within the Next Three Years W ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.