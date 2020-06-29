UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Intensifies Efforts Against Fake News, Disinformation And Islamophobia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:33 AM

OIC Intensifies Efforts against Fake News, Disinformation and Islamophobia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has increased action against disinformation and Fake News in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as media are essential and necessary tools for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic especially by disseminating reliable information, raising awareness, and debunking so-called fake news

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has increased action against disinformation and Fake News in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as media are essential and necessary tools for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic especially by disseminating reliable information, raising awareness, and debunking so-called fake news.
The OIC’s efforts against Fake News was stressed by itsPermanent Observer to the European Union (EU), Ambassador IsmatJehan in her intervention during the virtual OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting (SHDM) on Freedom of Expression held last week to address the new challenges to freedom of expression.
Ambassador Jehanhighlighted that the OIC has launched a far-reaching media awareness campaign under the hashtag: “OICCountriesCombatCOVID19" on the Organization’s social media platforms and has also created a special page on its official website regularly updating information and statistics on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the OIC Member States.

The OIC envoy pointed out that “free, independent and pluralistic media are essential for the functioning of a healthy democracyand promotion of the rule of law ", and which must function within the framework ofprofessional ethics and respect for international laws of media and communication”. She also stressed the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen’scall to MemberStates to work with the media to promote responsible use of freedom of speech, to hold themedia accountable for perpetuating hate speech and extremism, and to speed upthe implementation of the OIC Media Strategy in Countering Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Social Media European Union Media Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Higher Education Commission announces Certificatio ..

3 minutes ago

A Record is Set in Clinical Trials of Vaccines aga ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

21 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.