OIC Intensifies Efforts against Fake News, Disinformation and Islamophobia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has increased action against disinformation and Fake News in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as media are essential and necessary tools for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic especially by disseminating reliable information, raising awareness, and debunking so-called fake news.

The OIC’s efforts against Fake News was stressed by itsPermanent Observer to the European Union (EU), Ambassador IsmatJehan in her intervention during the virtual OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting (SHDM) on Freedom of Expression held last week to address the new challenges to freedom of expression.

Ambassador Jehanhighlighted that the OIC has launched a far-reaching media awareness campaign under the hashtag: “OICCountriesCombatCOVID19" on the Organization’s social media platforms and has also created a special page on its official website regularly updating information and statistics on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the OIC Member States.

The OIC envoy pointed out that “free, independent and pluralistic media are essential for the functioning of a healthy democracyand promotion of the rule of law ", and which must function within the framework ofprofessional ethics and respect for international laws of media and communication”. She also stressed the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen’scall to MemberStates to work with the media to promote responsible use of freedom of speech, to hold themedia accountable for perpetuating hate speech and extremism, and to speed upthe implementation of the OIC Media Strategy in Countering Islamophobia.