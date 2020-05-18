OIC Islamic Solidarity Fund Delivers First Tranche of Coronavirus Urgent Aid to Least Developed Member States

In follow-up to the initiative of the OIC Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), aimed at supporting the least developed Member States in their response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially in the health sector, a first tranche of the ISF’s urgent financial assistance was delivered at the Jeddah-based OIC General Secretariat, on 17 May 2020, to the representatives of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Djibouti

The financial grant was handed over by ISF Project Director Mr Abdulrazzaq Mohamed, in the presence of the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs, Ambassador Tareq Ali Bakheet.

The ISF financial assistance is aimed to upgrade the COVID-19 response capacities of the OIC LDCs’ health ministries, to have them equipped with the necessary medical protection and prevention devices, including coronavirus detection kits and laboratory supplies, medicines, intravenous tubes, medical masks and beds for the treatment of patients with the COVID-19 infection.

The Islamic Solidarity Fund emphasized that it will, in coordination with the OIC General Secretariat, carry on its financial assistance grant scheme for the rest of the least developed member states, with the dual objective of addressing the humanitarian, health, economic, social and other consequences of the pandemic, and harnessing all possible resources to help these countries contain the negative effects of the pandemic.



Furthermore, the Fund placed on record its deep appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Host Country of the OIC, for its unfailing generosity and continued support.

It also expressed grateful thanks to the Member States that have contributed to the Fund, enabling it to deliver the necessary assistance to those needy Member States of the OIC.

Indeed, these efforts by the ISF are all part of the Islamic funding institutions’ commitment to shore up the health sector in the COVID-19 affected countries.

In this regard, the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) has launched a $2.3 billion worth Strategic Preparedness and Response Programme to help cushion the adverse health, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the OIC Member States.