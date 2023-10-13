Open Menu

OIC: Israeli Military Aggression Against The Palestinians Is A War Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

OIC: Israeli Military Aggression Against the Palestinians is a War Crime

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 martyrs, wounding thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destructing residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep , 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 martyrs, wounding thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destructing residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities.

Add to this the inhumane water and power outages and continued daily deliberate killings in West Bank cities in conjunction with the repeated attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC considers this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.
The OIC holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this sinful aggression, calling, at the same time, for the international community to intervene urgently to force Israel, the occupying power, to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Water Gaza Bank Same Women Mosque OIC

Recent Stories

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

11 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

21 minutes ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

29 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

31 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

46 minutes ago
Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

46 minutes ago
 West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

54 minutes ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World