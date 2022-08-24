OIC Launches Flash Appeal for Afghanistan’s Flood Victims

Over the past few days, eastern, southern, and central regions of Afghanistan have been hard hit by torrential rain and flash flooding, destroying homes as well as infrastructure, and leaving thousands of people in need of urgent assistance

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -24 Aug, 2022) Over the past few days, eastern, southern, and central regions of Afghanistan have been hard hit by torrential rain and flash flooding, destroying homes as well as infrastructure, and leaving thousands of people in need of urgent assistance.



The flash floods occur following months of flooding across several parts of the country, further compounding an already precarious humanitarian situation.

An increasing number of vulnerable families and children will desperately need urgent support in the coming days and weeks to survive and recover.

The OIC appeals to all its Member States and other countries across the world as well as relief organizations to urgently channel life-saving assistance to help Afghan people impacted by the ongoing floods.