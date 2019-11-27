OIC Launches its third Festival in Jeddah with a Grand Symposium and Display of Islamic Cultures

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) inaugurated the 3rd edition of its Festival in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday 26th November, 2019, by staging a grand symposium under the theme of “Prospects of Joint Islamic Action”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) inaugurated the 3rd edition of its Festival in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday 26th November, 2019, by staging a grand symposium under the theme of “Prospects of Joint Islamic Action”.

The symposium was moderated by Amb.

Saoud Katib, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Public Diplomacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who introduced the political, economic, cultural and minority affairs event chapters.

The participating speakers were: Dr.

Walid Alsudairi, Associate Professor in the Political Sciences Department at the Faculty of Economics and Management, King Abdulaziz University; Abm./Dr. Nour Aldine Sati, Conflict Resolution Expert, Dr.

Hassan Abidin from the OIC Department of Muslim Minorities, and Dr.

Walid Abdelwahab, IsDB Group’s Director General for Country Relations and Services, Mr. Mustapha Younes Maihaja, Director General and Executive Chairman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Nigeria and Dr.

Nejib Al Ghiati, Director of the Cultural Affairs Division at the Islamic Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Concurrently and within the same context, various OIC festival-related events have kicked off in different districts of the City of Jeddah, which will continue until Thursday, 28 November 2019, with folkloric shows from a number of OIC Member States as well as a cuisine and handicrafts exhibition, all within a broad framework aimed at showcasing the cultures of the OIC Member States.