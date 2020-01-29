UrduPoint.com
OIC Launches Training Program In Combating Violent Discourse And Activates Youth Communal Participation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:52 PM

From 25 to 28 January 2020 the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be organizing in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, a number of training workshops through its “Voice of Wisdom” center

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) From 25 to 28 January 2020 the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be organizing in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, a number of training workshops through its “Voice of Wisdom” center.
The training sessions will focus on two pivotal themes: the first dealing with human resource capacity-building at the Somali Ministry of Domestic Security and Ministry of Internal Affairs in the areas of monitoring and analyzing violent discourse susceptible to lead to violent action, while the second theme deals with developing skills among youth, social media activists and active and influential members of the press community in the social media outlets, in terms of positive and sustainable social involvement to build up their competencies as an instrumental contributor towards establishing peace and security in the Federal Republic of Somalia.


The training programs will be conducted by a host of international coaches from Morocco and Belgium, and the OIC intends to execute similar programs in many other Member States in implementation of the relevant resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in its past sessions.

