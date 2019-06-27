OIC LaunchesInternational Islamic Encyclopedia of Tolerance

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is launching an International Islamic Encyclopedia of Tolerance, the main objective of which is to increase understanding of the place of tolerance in Islam, presenting the true message of Islam, dispelling erroneous claims of Islamophobia, and countering intolerance and extremism

Speaking at the first meeting of the Advisory Committee for the encyclopedia, held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 26 June 2019, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, described the project as an original initiative, adding that “it is rooted in the importance the OIC places on building a proper knowledge of Islam and clearing misconceptions about it.

” He added, “The OIC welcomes the encyclopedia’s kickoff meeting, designed to establish a unified stance to advance the joint project of promoting tolerance and moderation, and to compile a comprehensive encyclopedia to highlight the role of Islam as a magnanimous religion with a universal message of peace and moderation.” Scientific and technical advisory committees will be established, along with research groups, to develop necessary regulatory frameworks.

The encyclopedia, to be translated into several languages, will be arranged in entries, including digital and print, covering Quranic chapters, Prophetic sayings and traditions.