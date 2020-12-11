OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Collaborate inthe Production and Distribution of Vaccines and Medicines

The Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed their resolve to push for collaboration in the production and distribution of vaccines and medicine

They made this pledge during a two-day virtual workshop which took place over 09-10 December 2020. The workshop brought together officials from National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRAs); Pharmaceutical companies, researchers and scientists from across the OIC Member States.

The workshop, which was organized and hosted by the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority in collaboration with the OIC General Secretariat, attracted over 200 participants and discussed a range of critical issues related to its theme "Enhancing Collaboration in Research, Manufacturing, Management of Medicines and Vaccines in the OIC Member States".

Thevirtual workshop was opened by H.E.

Dr Penny Lukito, Chairperson of Indonesian Food and Drug Authority, who emphasized the need for collaboration in the face of the enormous challenges posed by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.



The workshop was also addressed by H.E.

Amb. Askar Mussinov, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Science & Technology, who underscored the role of NMRAs in ensuring access to effective, safe, and affordable medicines and vaccines.



The participants stressed the importance of effective and timely implementation of the two documents adopted by the First meeting of Heads of NMRAs from OIC Member States which was held in Jakarta, Indonesia on 21-22 November 2018, namely Jakarta Declaration and Plan of Action.

These two landmark documents provide a framework of cooperation among the OIC member states and contain appropriate strategies and concrete actions that can be used to address the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.