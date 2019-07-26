OIC mourns the passing away of the President of Tunisia

T is with the deepest sadness that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) mourns the death of H.E. Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of the Republic of Tunisia, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away on Thursday 25 July 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) It is with the deepest sadness that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) mourns the death of H.E. Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of the Republic of Tunisia, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away on Thursday 25 July 2019.

H.E. Dr. Yosef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, expressed sincere sympathy and condolences to the Tunisian Government and people, the family of the deceased, and the entire Muslim Ummah for this great loss.

He indicated that the deceased was one of the prominent leaders of Tunisia who contributed significantly to the establishment and consolidation of its modern state and supporting its stability at one of the most critical juncturesin its modern history.

His wisdom has contributed profoundly to the reunification of the Tunisian spectrum of forces, ensuring national unity, and raising the stature of Tunisia at the regional and international levels.

Al-Othaimeen prayed Almighty Allah to receive the deceased in His wide mercy, grant his soul bountiful blessings and eternal abode in paradise, and to grant his family and theTunisianpeople patience and great reward.