UrduPoint.com

OIC Offers Condolences To Niger Following Gold Mine Collapse And Classrooms Fire

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

OIC Offers Condolences to Niger Following Gold Mine Collapse and Classrooms Fire

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Niger, following a gold mine collapse on Sunday 07 November 2021 and classrooms fire on Monday 08 November 2021, in the Maradi region, southern Niger, killing dozens of miners and 25 children respectively

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Niger, following a gold mine collapse on Sunday 07 November 2021 and classrooms fire on Monday 08 November 2021, in the Maradi region, southern Niger, killing dozens of miners and 25 children respectively.

Following these tragic accidents, the OIC Secretary General offers his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished quick recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Maradi Niger November Sunday Gold Government OIC

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9th Nov, 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9th Nov, 2021

3 minutes ago
 No NAB official authorized to unnecessarily call a ..

No NAB official authorized to unnecessarily call any citizen: DG NAB Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Haleem censures inordinate delay in construction o ..

Haleem censures inordinate delay in construction of Cadet College in Dadu

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Ahmed bin Tahnoun praise achieveme ..

Saif bin Zayed, Ahmed bin Tahnoun praise achievements of National Service recrui ..

19 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago
 Chamber of Deputies of Chile Approves President's ..

Chamber of Deputies of Chile Approves President's Impeachment

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.