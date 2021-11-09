OIC Offers Condolences to Niger Following Gold Mine Collapse and Classrooms Fire

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Niger, following a gold mine collapse on Sunday 07 November 2021 and classrooms fire on Monday 08 November 2021, in the Maradi region, southern Niger, killing dozens of miners and 25 children respectively

Following these tragic accidents, the OIC Secretary General offers his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished quick recovery to the injured.