OIC Participates in the 40th Session of the Committee on the Follow-up of the Implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part in the 40th session of the Committee on the Follow-up of the Implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali held on 11 June 2020 via videoconference due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part in the 40th session of the Committee on the Follow-up of the Implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali held on 11 June 2020 via videoconference due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Director of African Affair of the Political Affairs Department represented the General Secretariat at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali, signed five years ago.



It discussed the four axes of the agreement, namely institutional and political issues, defense and security, development and reconciliation, justice and humanitarian affairs.



During the meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as one of the guarantors of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement and a member of the Agreement Follow-up Committee, reaffirmed support for the Republic of Mali.

It emphasized the importance of the Agreement’s full implementation as one of the priorities of the international community in light of the security challenges facing the African Sahel region due to terrorist attacks.