OIC Participates In The "African Scholars Conference Against Extremism" In Nouakchott

Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

OIC participates in the

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation participated in the international conference "African Scholars against Extremism" held in Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, (21- 23/1/2020)

Dr. KotbSanou, appointed Secretary-General of the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy attended the conference on behalf of OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen,

Dr. KotbSanou, appointed Secretary-General of the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy attended the conference on behalf of OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen,
In the OIC statement, Dr Sano said that the thought that generated arrogant extremism and pushed the individual and the peoples into fighting and lawlessness constituted and continued to constitute the basis of growing intellectual trials, a cause of social setbacks, and a basis for political setbacks.

He stressed the importance of this conference as an occasion for solidarityamong scholars of the Ummah and African scholars, the combination of means and material capabilities and the integration of visions, as well as cross-fertilization of experiences and approaches in order to address this thought comprehensively combing thought with education.
The conference was organized in partnership between the Mauritanian government and the Forum for the Promotion of Peace in Muslim Societies.

It discussed ways of cooperation among Islamic scholars in the African continent expressed in a unified historical declaration documenting the position of scholars and their legitimate vision of the terrorist challenges facing the continent.

