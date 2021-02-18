OIC Participates in the G5 Sahel Summit

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part in the Seventh Summit of the Heads of State of the Sahel region, held in N'Djamena, the capital of the Republic of Chad, on February 15-16, 2021

The statement delivered by Dr. Yousef Aldobeay, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, on behalf of H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC's Secretary-General, asserted that the OIC would double its efforts to implement the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Mali and the Sahel region, as well as support the joint efforts of the G5 countries.

The Summit was attended by the presidents of Chad, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, and France, in addition to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco and several foreign ministers from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as executive officials from the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF).