Wed 27th November 2019

OIC Participates in UNRWA Advisory Committee Meeting

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the deliberations of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA’s advisory committee meeting which was held in the region of the Dead Sea, in Jordan, on 25-26 November 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the deliberations of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA’s advisory committee meeting which was held in the region of the Dead Sea, in Jordan, on 25-26 November 2019.

This OIC’s maiden participation comes in response to an official invitation from UNRWA and in affirmation of its commitment to continue supporting the Agency so that it may keep up its necessary services for the Palestinian refugees in accordance with its mandate.

Ambassador Ali Qutali who represented the OIC at the meeting reviewed the merits of the Development Fund for the Palestinian Refugees and the current efforts of the OIC General Secretariat to speed up its launch which will contribute to alleviating the refugees’ sufferings and to availing them of basic services until the achievement of a just and permanent solution to their cause in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

