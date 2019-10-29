UrduPoint.com
OIC Pays Tribute To “Religious Tolerance” Short Film Contest Winners

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

OIC Pays Tribute to “Religious Tolerance” Short Film Contest Winners

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a tribute ceremony on 27 October 2019 at its headquarters in Jeddah to honor the winners of the Voice of Wisdom (Sawt al-Hikma) Centre’s short film contest on “religious tolerance”.

Secretary General’s Director of Cabinet and Senior Advisor Dr Abdullah bin Musa Al-Tayer, on behalf of Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, gave the awards to the first three winners.
The award winners were Mr Qada Humeidi (Algeria, first place), for his short film “human embryo”; Mr Khaled Basiouni (Egypt, second place), for his film “long good company”; and Mr Mohamed Salihou Abdullah (Nigeria, third place), for his “the human face of tolerance” short film.


The contest aims to transcend rhetoric and reach out to the youth and social network people with real examples of human-interest stories, Dr Al-Tayer said during the ceremony.
Praising the fruitful conclusion of the contest, Dr Al-Tayer expressed hope the upcoming announcements will be equally successful.

The world people stand in unison today against extremist ideology, he stressed, pointing out that the OIC is an integral part of the global effort to counter extremist propaganda and promote coexistence, dialogue and mutual acceptance.

