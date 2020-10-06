OIC praises Moroccan authoritiesâ€™ vigilance and dismantling of terrorist cell

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) praised the vigilance of the security authorities in the Kingdom of Morocco, which managed to dismantle a terrorist cell operating in the city of Tangiers

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) praised the vigilance of the security authorities in the Kingdom of Morocco, which managed to dismantle a terrorist cell operating in the city of Tangiers.



The General Secretariat stressed that the OIC supports Morocco in all the measures it takes to combat extremism and terrorism, in order to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity.