OIC Provides Financial Assistance To Eight Projects In Member States

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:54 AM

OIC Provides Financial Assistance to Eight Projects in Member States

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has finalized the procedures for the provision of new financial assistance to eight social, development, educational and cultural projects in a number of Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has finalized the procedures for the provision of new financial assistance to eight social, development, educational and cultural projects in a number of Member States.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, stated that the OIC continues to provide support and assistance through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), an OIC subsidiary organ, to the sectors of emergencies, universities, centers, associations, hospitals and schools in OIC Member States.

Al-Othaimeen commended the efforts exerted by the ISF’s administration and lauded its prompt response to the needs of the Member States by providing them with assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and socials areas. He also called upon OIC Member States to provide material support in order to help those Member States most in need.

More Stories From World

