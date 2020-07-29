UrduPoint.com
OIC Provides Member States’ Media With Means To Follow Arafat Day Sermon

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:24 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation with the Union of News Agencies (UNA), a specialized organ of the OIC, has started to provide various media houses in the OIC Member States with the means for live coverage of this year’s Arafat Day sermon

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation with the Union of News Agencies (UNA), a specialized organ of the OIC, has started to provide various media houses in the OIC Member States with the means for live coverage of this year’s Arafat Day sermon.

The sermon can be followed in 10 languages using the (Arafat Sermon app), the dedicated Arafat Day website, the electronic portal of the General Presidency of the Grand Mosques, and the Manarat Haramain platform.

The 10 international languages into which the Arafat sermon will be translated to are: English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Chinese, Turkish and Hausa.


The OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, has applauded the extensive services provided for pilgrims and visitors to the house of Allah by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and chair of the Islamic Summit, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohamed Ibn Salman (May Allah preserve them).

