OIC Reaffirms Its Solidarity With The Republic Of Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its concern about the violations by the military forces of the Republic of Armenia of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed between the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on October 10, 2020, which resulted in the death and injury of many civilians.

While the OIC's General Secretariat reiterates its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan, it recalls the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and urges a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its territorial integrity, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.


The OIC's General Secretariat extends condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani martyrs, as well as the government and people of Azerbaijan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

