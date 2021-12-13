OIC Reaffirms its Support for the Policy of Neutrality and its Contribution to Peaceful and Friendly Relations between Nations

Addressing the International Conference on “Peace and Trust Policy-Basis of International Security, Stability and Development,” which started today, in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, the OIC Secretary General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, reaffirmed the values of the policy of neutrality and its contribution to peaceful and friendly relations between nations

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) Addressing the International Conference on “Peace and Trust Policy-Basis of International Security, Stability and Development,” which started today, in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, the OIC Secretary General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, reaffirmed the values of the policy of neutrality and its contribution to peaceful and friendly relations between nations.

In his address, delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, he extended warm felicitations to His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, to his government and to the people of Turkmenistan while celebrating this year thirty years of national independence.

He underlined that Turkmenistan is an active member of the OIC and is attached to the ideals of the Organization.

He added that the OIC pays tribute to Turkmenistan’s initiative to strengthen the international system towards fostering peaceful and trustful coexistence among the peoples of the world which led to a successful adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution proclaiming 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality for mutual respect, mutual benefit and advocacy for resolving international issues through peace and dialogue are dear to the objectives and principles enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Similarly, Turkmenistan’s vision for sustainable development based on equality, mutual advantage and global cooperation are within the same objectives of the OIC-2025: Programme of Action.

The Secretary General recalled that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in its meeting last year at its 47th Session in Niamey, in Niger, recognizing the values of the policy of neutrality and its contribution to peaceful and friendly relations between nations, cooperation and sustainable development, adopted a resolution on the subject.

In the resolution entitled, “The role of a policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development in the OIC area and globally”, the Council of Foreign Ministers emphasized the need to build capacity for effective use of the principles of neutrality in resolving international issues.

The Secretary General underlined that the OIC endeavors, more than ever before, to strengthen multilateralism and diplomacy, increasing efforts towards creating inclusive societies and attaining sustainable peace, security, stability, and development. It has always emphasized the need to embrace diversity, promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence as reflected in various OIC resolutions and decisions at the level of Heads of State and Ministerial meetings. He added that the OIC has always believed that challenges like xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism and hate speech must be tackled through dialogue, tolerance and promotion of multilateralism and a culture of mutual coexistence.

He emphasized that the OIC supports all international and regional efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and combating international terrorism for securing global peace and security. It has consistently drawn the attention of Member States and the international community to the urgent need to address the root causes and underlying factors of violent extremism and terrorism if sustainable development is to be achieved.

In this regard, he mentioned that the Voice of Wisdom Center of the OIC is its intellectual arm in its battle against extremism and terrorism and uses an innovative strategy through social media conveying daily positive messages on topics of concern to the general public.

The Secretary General stressed that as the world is rife with conflicts and instability, the international community must stand together to strengthen multilateralism.