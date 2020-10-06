UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Receives Invitation To Nominate Qualified Candidates For KFP

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:18 PM

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Candidates for KFP

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has received an invitation from the General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of nominating qualified candidates, from or outside the OIC General Secretariat, for the King Faisal Prize for the year 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has received an invitation from the General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of nominating qualified candidates, from or outside the OIC General Secretariat, for the King Faisal Prize for the year 2022.


The General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize identified three topics as follows: Arabic Literature Studies in English, Andalusian Islamic Heritage, and Service to Islam.
The OIC General Secretariat hopes that Member States would nominate whomever they deem appropriate according to the conditions posted on the official website of the Prize.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

45 seconds ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

49 seconds ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

19 minutes ago

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

1 hour ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.