OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Candidates for KFP

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has received an invitation from the General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of nominating qualified candidates, from or outside the OIC General Secretariat, for the King Faisal Prize for the year 2022.



The General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize identified three topics as follows: Arabic Literature Studies in English, Andalusian Islamic Heritage, and Service to Islam.

The OIC General Secretariat hopes that Member States would nominate whomever they deem appropriate according to the conditions posted on the official website of the Prize.