UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Rejects Stereotyping And Discrimination Against Women In Science And Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:08 PM

OIC Rejects Stereotyping and Discrimination against Women in Science and Technology

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed, on 10 September 2020, enhancement of teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to women and girls in the OIC Member States, in a virtual workshop held in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed, on 10 September 2020, enhancement of teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to women and girls in the OIC Member States, in a virtual workshop held in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).


The workshop falls within the activities of the seventh OIC Ministerial Conference on Women chaired by Burkina Faso. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO and Amb. Tariq Ali Bakheet, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs addressed the workshop.


Amb. Bakheet said that women suffered a discriminatory stereotyping that deprived them of obtaining education in the fields of science, technology and engineering, a matter that denied them an opportunity to achieve their potential as well as deprived their countries of their positive impact.
Amb.

Bakheet added that, for this reason, it has become more important than ever to address the weakness in providing opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics compared to men, especially with the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic.

It has undoubtedly proved the important role of technology in the lives of individuals, and its potential for all economic, practical, health and food security sectors, and clearly demonstrated it as an integral component of progress and development.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Bank Progress Burkina Faso September Women 2020 All OIC

Recent Stories

UVAS will reopen on 21st September in gradual mann ..

15 seconds ago

AJK President strongly condemns Indian firing at L ..

2 minutes ago

Hindu fanaticism proved authenticity of two-nation ..

2 minutes ago

PM says they will welcome millions of children bac ..

28 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.