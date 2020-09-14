OIC Rejects Stereotyping and Discrimination against Women in Science and Technology

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed, on 10 September 2020, enhancement of teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to women and girls in the OIC Member States, in a virtual workshop held in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed, on 10 September 2020, enhancement of teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to women and girls in the OIC Member States, in a virtual workshop held in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).



The workshop falls within the activities of the seventh OIC Ministerial Conference on Women chaired by Burkina Faso. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO and Amb. Tariq Ali Bakheet, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs addressed the workshop.



Amb. Bakheet said that women suffered a discriminatory stereotyping that deprived them of obtaining education in the fields of science, technology and engineering, a matter that denied them an opportunity to achieve their potential as well as deprived their countries of their positive impact.

Amb.

Bakheet added that, for this reason, it has become more important than ever to address the weakness in providing opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics compared to men, especially with the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic.

It has undoubtedly proved the important role of technology in the lives of individuals, and its potential for all economic, practical, health and food security sectors, and clearly demonstrated it as an integral component of progress and development.