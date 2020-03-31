UrduPoint.com
OIC Rejects The Holding Of Elections In The Occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), view the holding of elections in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 31 March 2020 as in contravention of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning the Nagorna-Karabakh conflict

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), view the holding of elections in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 31 March 2020 as in contravention of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning the Nagorna-Karabakh conflict.


The OIC General Secretariat further referred to the resolutions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe which supports a peaceful solution to the conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

