OIC Resolutely Condemns Houthi Militia Terrorist’s Launch Of 4 Explosive-packed Drones Towards Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

OIC Resolutely Condemns Houthi Militia Terrorist’s Launch of 4 Explosive-packed Drones Towards Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundly condemned the launch by terrorist Houthi militia of four bomb-laden drones towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which were intercepted and downed by the Arab Coalition Supporting Yemen’s Legitimacy.


The OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, reiterated the Organization’s commitment in support of the Arab Coalition’s efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen, reaffirming its full support for and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in every measure to win the battle against such serious terrorist attacks.

The terrorist Houthi militia and those backing it with money and weapons are to be held accountable, fully and completely, for these terrorist acts, the OIC Secretary General stated.

