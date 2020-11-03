UrduPoint.com
OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack In Central Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:19 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack in Vienna’s city center

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd November, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack in Vienna’s city center.


The General Secretariat offered condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the Austrian government and people, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.


Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterated its strong condemnation of extremism and terrorism in every form and manifestation, rejecting any justification for it.

