OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack On Kabul University, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:19 PM

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul University, Afghanistan

He General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Kabul University in Afghanistan, resulting in deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd November, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Kabul University in Afghanistan, resulting in deaths and injuries.


The General Secretariat affirmed that it stands in full support of and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, reiterating its unwavering rejection of violence, terrorism and extremism in every form and manifestation and under whatsoever justifications and circumstances.
The General Secretariat offered condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.

