OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Missile Attack On Riyadh And Jazan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:48 PM

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Missile Attack on Riyadh and Jazan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the twin ballistic missile strikes launched by the terrorist Houthi militia rebels on Saudi capital Riyadh and Jazan city.

The missiles, fired from the Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Saada on civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were intercepted by the Saudi Royal Air Forces and debris of the projectiles in Riyadh left two civilians slightly injured.
OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen deplored the attack as a horrendously “barbaric” act of terrorism against innocent civilians, holding the Houthi militias and their allies fully responsible for these despicable acts of terror, while affirming the OIC’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Saudi’s measures to counter these grave acts of terrorism.

He also called on the UN Security Council to fully assume its responsibilities in stopping these terrorist attacks.
Dr Al-Othaimeen expressed his deep indignation at this terrorist attack, perpetrated at a time when the whole world is going through a historic crisis, working together to fight against the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).


He also reaffirmed the Organization’s support to the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen in their deterrent efforts to neutralize and destroy the Houthi ballistic capabilities, save lives of civilians and protect regional and international security.

