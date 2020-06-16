OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic Missile Attack on Najran

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the continued and wanton acts of assault, by terrorist Houthi militias, on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was the ballistic missile attack from Sa’adagovernorate in Yemen towards Saudi Arabian city of Najran which the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the continued and wanton acts of assault, by terrorist Houthi militias, on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was the ballistic missile attack from Sa’adagovernorate in Yemen towards Saudi Arabian city of Najran which the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen, expressed his utter abhorrence at the Houthi militias’ continued acts of terrorism, describing them as a downright affront to international humanitarian law and its customary rules.



The OIC is firm in its condemnation of the terrorist acts of the Houthi militia and those who supply it with money and weapons, he underlined, stressing that the OIC stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its measures to combat the criminal terrorist acts perpetrated by the Houthi militia.