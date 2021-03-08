OIC Roundly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the terrorist attack that hit a restaurant in Somali capital Mogadishu

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the terrorist attack that hit a restaurant in Somali capital Mogadishu. One person was killed and several others injured.

Secretary General Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen called the deadly attack appalling, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and to the government and people of Somalia. He also wished the wounded speedy recovery.

The OIC condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations and continues to stand in support of Somalia’s government in every effort to ward off and fight against terrorism, Dr Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed.