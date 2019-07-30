UrduPoint.com
OIC Saddened At Tragic Plane Crash In Pakistan

29 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deeply saddened at the news of the fatal crash of the ill-fated Pakistani military aircraft that crashed, on Tuesday 30 July 2019, into a residential area near Rawalpindi killing at least 18 people and injuring several others

On behalf of the OIC, the Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He wishes quick and full recovery for the injured people who survived the tragedy.

