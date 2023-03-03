UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Addressed The High-level Segment Of The 52nd Session Of The UN Human Rights Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council

Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 52nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated the OIC's commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and respect for human dignity

He stressed that the desecration of the Holy Quran is a reprehensible act that must be condemned by all and highlighted the duty of States to fight against Islamophobia.

In the face of the Israeli military campaign against the Palestinian people, he called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people and put an end to the violations they are suffering.

The Secretary-General referred to developments in Afghanistan, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the situation of the Rohingya Muslim community and the damage to the cultural and religious heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

