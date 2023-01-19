UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Addresses The 3rd Edition Of The African Conference For The Promotion Of Peace In Nouakchott

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 01:13 PM

Taking part in his capacity as guest of honor at the 3rd edition of the African Conference for the Promotion of Peace, which is being held in Nouakchott, from January 17 to 19, 2023

Nouakchott (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023) Taking part in his capacity as guest of honor at the 3rd edition of the African Conference for the Promotion of Peace, which is being held in Nouakchott, from January 17 to 19, 2023, at the joint initiative of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the Conference which recorded the participation of many political leaders, religious figures, thinkers and civil society actors.
In a speech he delivered at the opening ceremony of the said Conference, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for its commitment to African and Islamic causes and for its valuable contributions both to the strengthening foundations of security, peace and stability in the Continent and to the dissemination of the values of middle ground, moderation and tolerance.
He also praised the role played by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and its Chairman, His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, in supporting the values of dialogue, moderation, peaceful coexistence and tolerance.
He underlined that the world is facing multiple and interrelated challenges which call for the consolidation of dialogue, understanding, cooperation and solidarity to face them and that thanks to its abundant human and economic potential, the African Continent has a major contribution to make to this end.


He noted that the scholars of the African Continent have a leading role in the promotion of dialogue, reconciliation, peaceful coexistence, harmony, the fight against extremism and violence, on the basis of human principles and centuries-old values and traditions of the continent.
The Secretary-General recalled the efforts made by the OIC, its organs and institutions to contribute to the strengthening of the foundations of peace, security and development, to clarify the authentic image of Islam, to ensure a better understanding of its principles and values, dispel any confusion and prejudice about Islam and fight against Islamophobia, extremism and terrorism.
He reiterated the call of the OIC to support its States which face multiple challenges and which need effective solidarity, as well as to enshrine good governance, the consolidation of dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in particular through mediation.

