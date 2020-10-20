UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Addresses The First Ministerial Council Of The Women Development Organization

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:38 PM

OIC Secretary General Addresses the first Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds the first ordinary session (virtual) of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Women Development in OIC Member States hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, on 21-22 October 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds the first ordinary session (virtual) of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Women Development in OIC Member States hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, on 21-22 October 2020.

The OIC Secretary General, H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, will address the meeting of ministers in charge of women in OIC Member States on 22 October 2020.
A meeting of Senior Officials, which will make its recommendations to the ministers, will precede the Ministerial Meeting.


The meeting will discuss the elaboration of the founding organogram of the Women Development Organization and the actions required for the Organization to start its work.
It is worth noting that the first ordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization is the Organization’s first activity after the quorum of States that have ratified the Organization’s Statutes was attained in July 2020.

Related Topics

Egypt July October Women 2020 Arab OIC

Recent Stories

UAE, Tonga sign air transport services agreement

8 minutes ago

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xin ..

17 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Scientists raise alarm over signs of vaccine 'hesi ..

3 minutes ago

Euronext says stock market glitch was not a cyber ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.