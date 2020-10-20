OIC Secretary General Addresses the first Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds the first ordinary session (virtual) of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Women Development in OIC Member States hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, on 21-22 October 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds the first ordinary session (virtual) of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Women Development in OIC Member States hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, on 21-22 October 2020.

The OIC Secretary General, H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, will address the meeting of ministers in charge of women in OIC Member States on 22 October 2020.

A meeting of Senior Officials, which will make its recommendations to the ministers, will precede the Ministerial Meeting.



The meeting will discuss the elaboration of the founding organogram of the Women Development Organization and the actions required for the Organization to start its work.

It is worth noting that the first ordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization is the Organization’s first activity after the quorum of States that have ratified the Organization’s Statutes was attained in July 2020.