OIC Secretary General Affirms OIC’s Support For Peace, Security And Development In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:51 PM

OIC Secretary General affirms OIC’s support for peace, security and development in Afghanistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains firmly committed to supporting peace, security, a lasting political settlement and development in Afghanistan, says the OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains firmly committed to supporting peace, security, a lasting political settlement and development in Afghanistan, says the OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

The Secretary General made these remarks in a statement delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Huseyin Avni Botsali, Permanent Representative of the OIC in Afghanistan and Head of Kabul Office at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the “Heart of Asia” - Istanbul Process held in Istanbul, on 8-9 December 2019 under the theme “Peace, Partnership and Prosperity".

In his statement, the Secretary also affirmed that the OIC is keen to support and cooperate with​ the rest of the international community as they move toward building peace in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he recalled the International Contact Group on Afghanistan co-hosted by OIC together with Germany in February 2017 in Jeddah with the participation of over 50 governments and stakeholders, and the International Ulema Conference of Muslim scholars on Security and Peace in Afghanistan held in July 2018 in Jeddah and Makkah.

The Ministerial Conference of the “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process witnessed the participation of 31 countries, including 11 OIC Member States, as well as 9 international and regional organizations.

The Conference adopted the “Istanbul Declaration: Peace, Partnership, Prosperity”.

