OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic University of Technology Presided Over the 35th Convocation Ceremony with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh as Chief Guest

Dhaka (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 May, 2023) The Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Dhaka hosted its 35th convocation ceremony, on 30th May 2023 at the IUT Campus in Dhaka. The ceremony took place with the distinguished presence of H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Honorable Prime Minister of People’s Republic of Bangladesh, who graced the event as chief guest. The convocation ceremony was presided over by H.E Hissein Brahim Taha, The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Chancellor of the IUT.

In his opening remarks, the OIC Secretary-General expressed gratitude for the continuous support of Bangladesh towards the IUT. He commended the university for its outstanding efforts in nurturing intellectual growth especially in the field of technology. He also emphasized the crucial role of education in empowering individuals and societies, and encouraged the graduates to utilize their knowledge and skills to make positive impact on their communities, the Islamic world and the world at large.

The IUT Chancellor expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the graduating students, recognizing their exceptional academic performance and the transformative potential they hold in their respective fields. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to providing high-quality education, promoting an environment of innovation, and preparing students for successful careers.

The chief guest the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, known for her commitment to education, delivered a statement in which she highlighted the central role of education in fostering economic growth, social progress, and national development. The prime Minister commended the graduates for their relentless pursuit of knowledge and encouraged them to use their expertise to address the challenges faced by their countries, contribute to make positive impact in society and uphold the values of both Islam and technological advancement.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Government of Bangladesh donated 2 million USD to contribute in the construction of the halls of residence for female students of the IUT.

The convocation ceremony witnessed an atmosphere of joy and pride, as 550 graduates received their certificates and diplomas, including students from 14 OIC member States. The ceremony was attended by H.E the Minister of Foreign affairs of Bangladesh and H.E the Minister of Education of Bangladesh, a number of Ambassadors of OIC Member States and members of the Governing board.