OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situation and OIC-Japan Cooperation

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 July, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting on Sunday 16 July 2023, in Jeddah, with H.E. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Muslim world and issues on the OIC agenda notably the cause of Palestine, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, and combating Islamophobia.

Both sides also discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Japan in various areas and further ways to enhance them.

The Secretary-General lauded the excellent level of relations between the OIC and Japan and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s active role in building sustainable peace, dialogue among civilizations and development in the World.