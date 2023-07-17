Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General And Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situation And OIC-Japan Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 03:38 PM

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situation and OIC-Japan Cooperation

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting on Sunday 16 July 2023, in Jeddah, with H.E. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 July, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting on Sunday 16 July 2023, in Jeddah, with H.E. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Muslim world and issues on the OIC agenda notably the cause of Palestine, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, and combating Islamophobia.

Both sides also discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Japan in various areas and further ways to enhance them.

The Secretary-General lauded the excellent level of relations between the OIC and Japan and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s active role in building sustainable peace, dialogue among civilizations and development in the World.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister World Palestine Jeddah Visit Japan Saudi Arabia July Sunday Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

59 minutes ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

59 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

2 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

3 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

3 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

3 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World