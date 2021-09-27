UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General And Kuwait Foreign Minister And State Minister For Cabinet Affairs Discuss Prospects Of Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:42 AM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 24 September 2021 met His Highness Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, reviewed bilateral relations between the OIC and Kuwait as a leading Member State with regard to joint Islamic action.

For his part, the Kuwaiti minister commended the Secretary General for his good efforts to fulfil his mandate to enlarge cooperation between the OIC and its Member States to address the great challenges the Muslim world faces.

