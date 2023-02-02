UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General And Moroccan Foreign Minister In Telephone Discussion Over Nouakchott Ministerial Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 12:41 PM

OIC Secretary-General and Moroccan Foreign Minister in Telephone Discussion over Nouakchott Ministerial Meeting

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today 31 January 2023, held a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco H.E. Mr Nasser Bourita

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today 31 January 2023, held a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco H.E. Mr Nasser Bourita.

Mr Nasser Bourita.


The discussion dwelt on the bilateral relations between the OIC and the Kingdom of Morocco and the ongoing arrangements for the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 16 and 17 March 2023.

They discussed important issues in the agenda of the meeting, including Afghanistan, Islamophobia, Sahel Lake Chad region among other issues.
For his part, the Secretary-General commended the role of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency and the support extended to it by the Kingdom of Morocco to discharge its duties.

