OIC Secretary-General and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situation and OIC-Pakistan Cooperation

Makkah Al-Mukarramah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in Makkah al-Mukarramah met with the Honourable Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Muslim world and issues slated on the OIC agenda, in particular combating Islamophobia and the condition of Muslims in non-OIC Member States. In this regard, the Secretary lauded Pakistan’s submission of a resolution on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which was adopted by the most recent session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Republic of Niger. This is in addition to its leading of the efforts of the OIC Group in New York to sponsor a resolution at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly for the adoption of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

On another hand, the meeting discussed cooperation between the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the light of Pakistan’s hosting of the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers. In this regard, both sides affirmed the need to strengthen joint Islamic action, cooperation and solidarity among member states in order to stand up to all common challenges. Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the OIC’s central role in this regard.

For his part, the Secretary General lauded the existing excellent relations between the OIC and Pakistan and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s contribution and Prime Minister Khan’s efforts in promoting and enhancing cooperation among member states and defending the causes of the Islamic ummah at various international fora.