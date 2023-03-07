UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General And UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways And Means To Enhance Joint Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 12:48 PM

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means to Enhance Joint Cooperation

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with Mr. Xing Qu, UNESCO Deputy Director-General, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on Monday, March 06, 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with Mr. Xing Qu, UNESCO Deputy Director-General, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on Monday, March 06, 2023.


Both sides exchanged views on emerging challenges in various fields including education, culture, science, communication and information.
They discussed ways and means to enhance and widen cooperation between the OIC and UNESCO.

