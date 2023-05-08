UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Appeals For Urgent Humanitarian Support To Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 12:45 PM

OIC Secretary-General Appeals for Urgent Humanitarian Support to Sudan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, made an urgent appeal to the OIC Member States, financial and humanitarian Institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation the country is currently facing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08 May, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, made an urgent appeal to the OIC Member States, financial and humanitarian Institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation the country is currently facing.

H.E.

the Secretary-General called on the donors and partners to focus on the provision of medical supplies and health services to Sudan and urged them to support the Sudan’s neighboring countries’ efforts in hosting the numerous Sudanese and foreign refugees.

The OIC Secretary-General also reiterated his call for the full respect of the humanitarian principles and standards and invited the parties to facilitate the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to those in need in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Sudan Refugee OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

6 minutes ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

10 minutes ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.