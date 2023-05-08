OIC Secretary-General Appeals for Urgent Humanitarian Support to Sudan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, made an urgent appeal to the OIC Member States, financial and humanitarian Institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation the country is currently facing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08 May, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, made an urgent appeal to the OIC Member States, financial and humanitarian Institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation the country is currently facing.

H.E.

the Secretary-General called on the donors and partners to focus on the provision of medical supplies and health services to Sudan and urged them to support the Sudan’s neighboring countries’ efforts in hosting the numerous Sudanese and foreign refugees.

The OIC Secretary-General also reiterated his call for the full respect of the humanitarian principles and standards and invited the parties to facilitate the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to those in need in different parts of the country.