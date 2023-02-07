UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General Appeals For Urgent Support To Victims Of Earthquake In Turkiye,Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday appealed to the Member States and the international partners to y extend urgent humanitarian assistance in support to the victims of the grave earthquake that has caused many deaths in Turkiye and Syria, on February 6, 2023

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday appealed to the Member States and the international partners to y extend urgent humanitarian assistance in support to the victims of the grave earthquake that has caused many deaths in Turkiye and Syria, on February 6, 2023.

The OIC Secretary General hopes that the sense of solidarity that has always characterized the OIC Member States and the international community at large which will help Turkiye and Syria to face the ongoing humanitarian emergency.

