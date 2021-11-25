OIC Secretary General Called on Member States to Support the Farmers and Population in the Rural Areas for Food Security

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:36 AM

On the 24th day of November 2021, the President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated in Istanbul the 37th Session of the OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), in the presence of H.E Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General, and member states’ concerned ministers

In his Statement, His Excellency the President congratulated the Secretary General on assuming his office on 17th November, 2021 and pledged his support to the new OIC Secretary General and the activities of the OIC for the implementation of its programmes and projects for the benefit of the Muslim Ummah and humanity at large.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 37th Session of COMCEC, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), acknowledged the constant support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Chairman of COMCEC, which facilitated the realization of various programmes and projects of the COMCEC and the OIC in general.

In his statement, the Secretary General called upon all OIC Member States to support the farmers and population in the rural areas for food security and promotion of export oriented agricultural products as well as for reduction of unsustainable rural-to-urban migration in OIC countries.

He called for greater cooperation and coordination among Member States.

The 37th Session of COMCEC was attended by Ministers in charge of trade and economy of OIC Member States as well as OIC institutions and international organizations. The opening ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), who among other issues, spelt out the current programmes of IsDB in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Session reviewed the status of implementation of various projects under the COMCEC in the area of trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and financial development, Private Sector and poverty alleviation among others.

COMCEC is an OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation, which meets annually to review OIC activities in the area of economic and trade development.

