OIC Secretary General Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Cameroonian and Sudanese Refugees Arriving on Chadian Territory following Inter-communal Conflicts in Darfur and Northeast Cameroon

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, follows with deep concern the humanitarian situation in Chad marked by the arrival of thousands of Cameroonian and Sudanese refugees on the territory of Chad, following inter-communal conflicts in Darfur and northeastern Cameroon

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, follows with deep concern the humanitarian situation in Chad marked by the arrival of thousands of Cameroonian and Sudanese refugees on the territory of Chad, following inter-communal conflicts in Darfur and northeastern Cameroon.

Building on the call for aid launched on 08 December 2021 by H.E. Army General Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of the Military Transitional Council in Chad, the OIC Secretary General invited the Member States, OIC financial institutions and international partners to provide prompt assistance to enable Chad to address this humanitarian emergency.