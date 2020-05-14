UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Calls For Mobilizing Muslim World Community To Engage In Volunteering

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is celebrating the Muslim World Volunteer Day on 19 Ramadan every year, pursuant to the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ 46th session (Abu Dhabi, March 2019), wherein the Member States were asked to mark the day

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is celebrating the Muslim World Volunteer Day on 19 Ramadan every year, pursuant to the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ 46th session (Abu Dhabi, March 2019), wherein the Member States were asked to mark the day.


On this occasion, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen appealed to the Member States to encourage their medical and other experts to promote, educate and encourage volunteering in the community, to best equip them to deal with different types of emergencies and traumatic events like COVID-19.
He went on, “although it comes amid exceptional world conditions caused by the spread and negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the celebration is an opportune time to recognize the importance of volunteering as an effective tool to soften the blow of the pandemic.”

